Dave Chappelle Set To Make Broadway Debut This Summer

Dave Chappelle will take his talents to a different kind of stage this summer, but it should prove to be a breeze for the veteran performer. Chappelle is set to debut on Broadway via a limited run engagement beginning in July.

The iconoclast comic, actor and famed Rick James/Prince impersonator is set to make his Broadway debut with one of those fancy “limited engagements” from July 9 to 13 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.

He will arrive on the Great White Way with plenty of live performance chops.

In addition to decades of work on the standup club circuit, he’s cranked out a series of acclaimed live-to-tape Netflix specials: “The Art of Spin,” “Deep in the Heart of Texas,” “Equanimity” and “The Bird Revelations.”

“Equanimity” and his guest host turn on “Saturday Night Live” scored him Emmy Awards in 2018 and 2017, respectively.

Titled “Dave Chappelle Live on Broadway,” tickets for the run go on sale to the general public on June 18 via Ticketmaster.

