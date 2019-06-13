Catholic Bishops to Create Third-Party National Sex Abuse Hotline

A new national sex-abuse hotline will be created to report sexual assault within the Catholic church.

U.S. Catholic Bishops voted Wednesday to create the hotline which will be run by an independent entity. The decision represents one of the church’s most tangible steps yet in confronting its sex-abuse crisis.

“If you need to call the civil authorities, call the civil authorities,” Arlington, Virginia, Bishop Michael Burbidge said. “If you need to call the Metropolitan with concern, call the Metropolitan. The third-party system will be another way that you can do that.”

The conference in Baltimore is amid another sex scandal that broke last year in Pennsylvania where a grand jury report charged 300 priests with more than 1,000 sexual assaults over 50 years.

Source: CBS Baltimore

