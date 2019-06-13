Central Pennsylvania Earthquake Felt in Parts of Maryland Overnight

A earthquake hit Mifflintown, Pennsylvania, Wednesday night, and could reportedly be felt in areas of Maryland.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the 3.4 magnitude earthquake struck at around 8:30 p.m. which is about an hour from the Pennsylvania/Maryland state line.
Frederick, Westminster and Monkton were among the areas in Maryland that felt the magnitude of the earthquake.
Did you feel it?
Source: CBS Baltimore
