Social Media Users Think There Is A Serial Killer In The Dominican Republic

At least six people have died and dozens more have fallen violently ill in recent months.

As investigators worked to determine how so many American tourists have turned up dead in recent months in the Dominican Republic, social media sleuths have been pretty consistent and adamant about what they say has caused the string of deaths and illnesses. The FBI has even joined in the investigation of the deaths that share so many similarities.

Those similarities are exactly what seems to have fueled the social media theory that the deaths in the Dominican Republic were the work of a serial killer. And while that theory has not been confirmed, nor even addressed, by officials, the fact that the six people who died each drank from their resort’s hotel room minibar before dying was hard to ignore.

Dozens of other American tourists across the island nation who survived their trips to the popular vacation destination also complained of severe sicknesses. Could someone be intentionally poisoning the contents of hotel room minibars? While the supposition seemed far-fetched, it could not be ruled out as investigators kept searching for answers.

One of the scenes of the potential crimes has been at the Grand Bahia Principe in La Romana, where at least three of the deaths took place. One traveler to the hotel resort in October told the New York Post she suspected that something evil was at play.

“I’ve heard all these different theories and the most that make sense to me would be a disgruntled employee or a serial killer,” Awilda Montes, who “began vomiting blood after drinking soda from her minibar” at the same hotel, said recently. “I’m doing preparations for my daughter’s baby shower and yesterday she turned to me and said, ‘Just to think you could be gone, you could have missed all of this.’”

To be sure, aside from the eerie pattern, there have been no other indications that there was a serial killer on the loose in the Dominican Republic and officials have refrained from suggesting as much.

There has also not been a travel ban announced by the State Department, something that would be sure to be in place should it be determined that suspicions of a serial killer had any credence. The New York Post reported that nearly 70 tourists in the Dominican Republic said they got violently sick on their trips since March. There were only 10 for all of 2018.

While the American embassy in the Dominican Republic asked “everyone to be patient while these investigations run their course,” the families of Edward Nathaniel Holmes and Cynthia Ann Day, a Black couple engaged to be married who were found dead in their Grand Bahia Principe hotel room late last month, plan to have their own toxicology tests and autopsies conducted independently of Dominican authorities.

Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts consequently went on damage control and issued a brief statement denying any culpability and making reference to “false statements” associated with what it called “two unfortunate events.” The statement also threatened legal action, though it was not clear who or what could be targeted with a lawsuit.

[caption id="attachment_3854089" align="alignnone" width="742"] Source: Heather Paul / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 8:25 a.m. EDT, June 12 -- The attention surrounding recent multiple deaths of American tourists in the Dominican Republic was at a fever pitch as survivors of the dead were waiting for toxicology reports to determine how exactly they died. The results could take up to 30 days, according to ABC News. The developments finally prompted the U.S. ambassador on the island nation to acknowledge what has been happening. "The safety of U.S. citizens that live in, work in, and visit the Dominican Republic remains our highest priority," Robin Bernstein, the U.S. Ambassador to the Dominican Republic, said in a statement. "These incidents are tragic and we offer our deepest condolences to those personally impacted." While the embassy asked "everyone to be patient while these investigations run their course," the families of Edward Nathaniel Holmes and Cynthia Ann Day, a Black couple engaged to be married who were found dead in their hotel room late last month, plan to have their own toxicology tests and autopsies conducted independently of Dominican authorities. The deadly Dominican episodes coupled with illnesses and other random violence could have some people rethinking their plans to travel to the popular vacation destination. The New York Post reported that nearly 70 tourists in the Dominican Republic said they got violently sick on their trips since March. There were only 10 for all of 2018. While suspicious deaths are nothing new around the world, it was nearly impossible to ignore the seemingly nonstop news pouring out of the Dominican Republic, and most, if not all of it, has been bad, to put it mildly. SEE ALSO: What The Hell Is Happening In The Dominican Republic? That included the public ambush shooting of Major League Baseball legend David Ortiz, who survived multiple gunshot wounds in the Caribbean country's capital of Santo Domingo on Sunday. With the shooting, the Boston Red Sox Hall of Famer more popularly known as Big Papi became the latest victim of the island nation's recent spate of bad news that has disproportionately affected Americans. Ortiz, a Dominican native, became an American citizen in 2008. https://twitter.com/wsvn/status/1138040136975966208 While Dominican roads are notorious for its deadly car crashes, something else has been going on there causing the demise of a number of American tourists, most of whom were Black. Aside from the Ortiz shooting, there have already been at least six deaths reported and at least one reported attempted murder of Americans visiting the Dominican Republic just six months into the year. Three of the deaths happened a resort in La Romana on the country's southeastern coast. The other three took place in Punta Cana, a resort town located on the country's east coast that is known for its partying scene popular with Spring Breakers. The tragic trend has reportedly prompted the FBI to investigate, according to Fox News, which reported that the federal law enforcement agency began its involvement last week. Since the first recent deaths of Americans in the Dominican Republic were reported, several tourists have come out to talk about their own horrifying experiences there, which range from becoming violently ill to being allegedly kidnapped and beaten by a hotel employee. https://twitter.com/jcox713/status/1137844006316941312 The U.S. State Department placed a travel advisory on the Dominican Republic in April because of violence. "The wide availability of weapons, the use and trade of illicit drugs, and a weak criminal justice system contribute to the high level of criminality on the broader scale," the State Department wrote on its website. While violence in the Dominican Republic was well-documented, perhaps it was the mysterious deaths of three tourists in five days at the same Grand Bahia Principe resort in La Romana this year alone and reported sicknesses from other guests there that seemed most alarming. They all were found dead in their rooms and have been attributed to something other than natural causes. Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts consequently went on damage control and issued a brief statement denying any culpability and making reference to "false statements" associated with what it called "two unfortunate events." The statement also threatened legal action, though it was not clear who could be targeted with a lawsuit. Scroll down to follow our complete timeline of disaster for Americans in the Dominican Republic.

