Social Media Users Think There Is A Serial Killer In The Dominican Republic

As investigators worked to determine how so many American tourists have turned up dead in recent months in the Dominican Republic, social media sleuths have been pretty consistent and adamant about what they say has caused the string of deaths and illnesses. The FBI has even joined in the investigation of the deaths that share so many similarities.

Is there a serial killer in the Dominican Republic? — More Lesley (@MoreLesley) June 13, 2019

Those similarities are exactly what seems to have fueled the social media theory that the deaths in the Dominican Republic were the work of a serial killer. And while that theory has not been confirmed, nor even addressed, by officials, the fact that the six people who died each drank from their resort’s hotel room minibar before dying was hard to ignore.

Sooooo does the #DominicanRepublic have a serial killer aiming for tourists or is the liquor industry knocking them off so the hotels are forced to stock the mini bars with mini individual bottles (airline size). — Samantha 🌺 (@samantha3050) June 13, 2019

Dozens of other American tourists across the island nation who survived their trips to the popular vacation destination also complained of severe sicknesses. Could someone be intentionally poisoning the contents of hotel room minibars? While the supposition seemed far-fetched, it could not be ruled out as investigators kept searching for answers.

I bet there's a serial killer in the Dominican Republic targeting tourists. pic.twitter.com/NwIirUIWFP — Kaede 🍁 金縛り楓 (@intriKaede) June 13, 2019

One of the scenes of the potential crimes has been at the Grand Bahia Principe in La Romana, where at least three of the deaths took place. One traveler to the hotel resort in October told the New York Post she suspected that something evil was at play.

Sorry ppl, but there’s a serial killer working in the #DominicanRepublic. After two recent visits there, I’m done with the DR. God help them and their #tourism business — Kevin (@DebtNationUSA) June 13, 2019

“I’ve heard all these different theories and the most that make sense to me would be a disgruntled employee or a serial killer,” Awilda Montes, who “began vomiting blood after drinking soda from her minibar” at the same hotel, said recently. “I’m doing preparations for my daughter’s baby shower and yesterday she turned to me and said, ‘Just to think you could be gone, you could have missed all of this.’”

Most likely cause is poisoning via mini-bar drinks with organophosphate pesticide. Autopsy result of pulmonary edema and one victim's family member recollection of a bad odor are typical findings. There is a serial killer in the #DominicanRepublic https://t.co/b5Qgacnd4U — pro dreamer (@prodreamer1) June 13, 2019

To be sure, aside from the eerie pattern, there have been no other indications that there was a serial killer on the loose in the Dominican Republic and officials have refrained from suggesting as much.

Tin Foil Take Time: I'm gonna go ahead and say it, there is either a serial killer in the Dominican Republic, or they have a group of locals or some sort of cult that are coordinating murders on Americans. — Swig (@OldRowSwig) June 13, 2019

There has also not been a travel ban announced by the State Department, something that would be sure to be in place should it be determined that suspicions of a serial killer had any credence. The New York Post reported that nearly 70 tourists in the Dominican Republic said they got violently sick on their trips since March. There were only 10 for all of 2018.

If no one has said it yet I will

It appears that there is a serial killer

Loose in the #DominicanRepublic — unclecharlie2112 (@unclecharlie211) June 13, 2019

While the American embassy in the Dominican Republic asked “everyone to be patient while these investigations run their course,” the families of Edward Nathaniel Holmes and Cynthia Ann Day, a Black couple engaged to be married who were found dead in their Grand Bahia Principe hotel room late last month, plan to have their own toxicology tests and autopsies conducted independently of Dominican authorities.

A serial killer who apparently works at a fairly posh resort in the Dominican Republic is targeting Americans. — Peggy Wheeler (@PeggyAWheeler) June 12, 2019

Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts consequently went on damage control and issued a brief statement denying any culpability and making reference to “false statements” associated with what it called “two unfortunate events.” The statement also threatened legal action, though it was not clear who or what could be targeted with a lawsuit.

SEE ALSO:

Cops Change Their Story As Officer Who Pulled Gun On Innocent Mentally Disabled Black Child Keeps His Job

Who is Brandon Webber? Everything To Know About The Black Man Killed By U.S. Marshals In Memphis

Social Media Users Think There Is A Serial Killer In The Dominican Republic was originally published on newsone.com