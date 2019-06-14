On Air Jordan Goes One on One with Ari Lennox

DMV Native Ari Lennox may not be a new name here but since her debut album “Shea Butter Baby” dropped, her name has become familiar to a lot more people worldwide. On Air Jordan sat down with Ari to catch us up on how life has been since her project was released.

“The biggest change I noticed was the likes on my Instagram going up”

Ari shares that she is an introvert so interacting with her fans through IG Live is an option she prefers over speaking in front of a room full of people. She has a sold-out show Friday night (June 14, 2019) at the 930 Club in D.C. but doing what she loves keeps her fears away.

She says it’s an honor to be seen as an inspiration for other women to embrace their natural beauty. She was also super excited to see a video of Kevin Durant singing her song word for word while he recovers from surgery in the hospital.

We are sooooo proud of Ari Lennoxa and pray for even more success!!

