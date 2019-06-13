CLOSE
Stone Soul 2019: The Bonfyre Wants Her Music To Live On

The Bonfyre is currently heating up the airwaves. Signed to L.A. Reid’s Hitco label, she made her debut in August 2018 with the release of her EP, Ready to Love.

Prior to her relationship with Hitco, she was discovered by Raphael Saadiq on YouTube! The Bonfyre stopped by the Stone Soul Music and Food Festival where Community Clovia caught up with her backstage.

The rising star spoke about finding her place in the industry and who some of her influences are. See Clovia’s full interview with the Bonfyre above!

The city of Richmond came out in force to celebrate, Stone Soul 2019. Listeners and friends enjoyed amazing performances by Robin Thicke, Pastor Shirley Caesar, Lloyd, Mario, Pastor John P. Kee, Jekalyn Carr, Nicole Bus, DJ Kool, Darlene McCoy and Mr. Cheeks. The 15th anniversary of the legendary festival was held at The Virginia Credit Union LIVE! at the Richmond Raceway.  

Stone Soul 2019: The Bonfyre Wants Her Music To Live On was originally published on kissrichmond.com

