Nicki Minaj Teases New Single On Twitter, Sends Barbz Into A Frenzy

While the world thought Nicki Minaj went missing it seems she was just working in silence. The YMCMB (is that still a thing?) Barbie is now teasing new music.

Billboard is reporting that the Queens native took to her Twitter account to possibly hint at her new single. On Wednesday, June 12 she simply posted “MEGATRON”.

MEGATRON — MEGATRON (@NICKIMINAJ) June 12, 2019

While there is no other formal announcement in place about her coming back to drop new music the social media post is very telling considering her last tweet was March 25. She pulled a similar strategy when she was prepping the release of “Anaconda” back in 2014. Additionally, she was spotted in New York City a couple of weeks ago visiting her record label.

If the gossip blogs have it right Nicki is supposedly knocked up by her new boyfriend Kenneth Petty. The “Super Bass” rapper has yet to confirm if she is pregnant but regardless the Barbz are here for it.

Photo: WENN.com

