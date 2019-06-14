Klay Thompson Suffers Torn ACL As Toronto Raptors Bring Home Franchise’s First NBA Championship

LeBron James is out of the playoffs for one year and all hell breaks loose across the league.

The Toronto Raptors have brought a championship to the country of Canada for the first time ever, and the Golden State Warriors are left hobbling away trying to keep their dynasty intact. By now we already know that Kevin Durant ruptured his Achilles when trying to return too quickly in game 5 and Kevon Looney has a fracture in his collarbone. But now a splash brother has suffered a major injury. According to the NBA, Klay Thompson has suffered a torn ACL in his left knee after being fouled by Toronto’s Danny Green and landing awkwardly on a breakaway dunk attempt.

Thompson was able to tough it out, and while being helped into the locker room, he realized that if he didn’t take his free throws he wouldn’t be able to come back in the game, so he ran back out the tunnel to the roaring crowd at the last ever game at Oracle Arena. The Warriors committed a foul soon after to get him out of the game to get a medical evaluation.

“It’s just tough in terms of a guy like Klay that left it all out there,” Stephen Curry said after the game. “He was playing amazing tonight. And to see a freak play like that where he lands awkwardly. I don’t know the diagnosis yet, but you think about the person and the guy and how much he loves to play the game and that’s the only thoughts you have. It’s really not about what it means in terms of playing basketball. It’s just I’m more concerned about him as an individual.”

Thompson scored 30 points in a game that saw the Warriors striped of a chance to win a three-peat, but three of the last five NBA Championships.

