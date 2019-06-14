Kim Kardashian is doing her part to help with prison reform, and it’s a sincerely noble cause. However, in a recent press conference with Donald Trump, it’s obvious that the Cheeto Charlatan is milking her fame for his own good press.

Great meeting with @KimKardashian today, talked about prison reform and sentencing. pic.twitter.com/uOy4UJ41JF — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2018

Yeezy’s wife was at the White House yesterday (June 13) to announce a new rideshare initiative that would give former inmates free rides to job interviews.

Awesome. But this quote, however, gets the side eye.

“My whole journey with criminal justice reform started about a year ago when I came to see the president after speaking to Ivanka and Jared who really fought for me to get here,” she said.

Then she added, “Seeing the passion that he’s had for criminal justice has been really remarkable.”

A passion for criminal justice? From an unindicted co-conspirator who still thinks the exonerated Central Park 5 are guilty? Yeah, okay.

No mention of said press conference on her Instagram, though. But there was this.

Passion For What?: Kim Kardashian Getting Exploited By Donald Trump was originally published on hiphopwired.com

