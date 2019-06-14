Regina Hall stars as Maya Babanikos in the new Shaft movie. She is the mother of JJ (Jessie T. Usher) and former lover to Shaft (Samuel L. Jackson). Their relationship ended a long time ago but find themselves rekindling their relationship after JJ gets engulfed in the family business.
Go figure, Regina and Sam Jackson are two Sagittarius in real life. We caught up with Hall while she was promoting the film and asked her about her zodiac connection to Sam/ Shaft and which sign has caused her heart break in the past.
In a separate clip, Hall revealed she uses Monistat on her edges to help them grow.
Watch the clip, above.
12 Stunning Photos Of Regina Hall
12 Stunning Photos Of Regina Hall
1. Atlanta Red Carpet Screening Of "Little" With Regina Hall, Issa Rae, Marsai Martin, Will Packer And Tina Gordon At Regal Atlantic StationSource:Getty 1 of 12
2. Beautycon Festival New York 2019 - Day 1Source:Getty 2 of 12
3. The Premiere Of Universal Pictures "Little" - ArrivalsSource:Getty 3 of 12
4. 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - ArrivalsSource:Getty 4 of 12
5. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - ArrivalsSource:Getty 5 of 12
6. The Metropolitan Museum Of Art's 2019 Costume Institute Benefit "Camp: Notes On Fashion"Source:Getty 6 of 12
7. FYC Red Carpet Event For Showtimes' "Black Monday"Source:Getty 7 of 12
8. SIFF 2019 Tribute To Regina HallSource:Getty 8 of 12
9. Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - June 10, 2019Source:Getty 9 of 12
10. Regina Hall attends the Shaft Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square...Source:Getty 10 of 12
11. 2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 11 of 12
12. FIJI Water At The 2019 Film Independent Spirit AwardsSource:Getty 12 of 12
Regina Hall Suffered Her Biggest Heartbreak At The Hands Of A Virgo was originally published on hellobeautiful.com