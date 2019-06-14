Brooklyn Bound? Reports Indicate Kyrie Irving Is Prepared Join The Nets In Free Agency

Looks like the team in NYC poised to make a big splash in free agency isn’t the one New Yorkers have been talking about all season long. Reports are indicating that Kyrie Irving’s time in Boston is over and he will be bringing his skills to B R O O K L Y N, and it’s pretty much a done deal. Steve Bulpett of the Boston Herald dropped the big news that on-court maestro “is prepared to sign with the Nets when he becomes a free agent next month.” The story doesn’t sound farfetched as Irving ditched his longtime agent Jeff Weschler and will be partnering with Roc Nation.

Within weeks of free agency, Boston Celtics star Kyrie Irving and his longtime agent Jeff Wechsler have parted ways, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 13, 2019

Boston's Kyrie Irving is expected to partner with ROC Nation Sports for representation, league sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/2ZQnKvDaLV — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 13, 2019

Per The Boston Herald:

“According to a source with ties to Roc Nation, the organization expected to become Irving’s new representative, the All-Star point guard is prepared to sign with the Brooklyn Nets when he becomes a free agent next month. A separate league source told the Herald that his team (not the Celtics) has received the same information and is operating under the belief that Irving wants to join the Nets.”

If this is indeed the case, Irving will have put an end to rumors that he would be joining the Knicks with Kevin Durant who’s free agency plans have more than likely hit a snag after tearing his Achilles in game 5 of the NBA Finals. While Durant has given no indication of joining the Knickerbockers, you can’t rule out the idea of him joining the Nets either who are looking like a desirable destination after a surprising season that saw the team return to the playoffs.

If the Nets manage to keep the team intact, adding Irving would give them a dynamic backcourt if he teams up D’Angelo Russell who is coming off an impressive season. Russell was reportedly skeptical about adding another superstar, but it would seem he is onboard with the idea of Kyrie joining the team.

Kyrie’s 23.8 points, 6.9 assists and 5.0 last season would be a welcomed addition to the team who could use his scoring output. Last season the Nets finished 19th in offensive efficiency, Irving’s 24.37 player efficiency which is third among all point guards should help the team rise immensely in the scoring department. With the Warriors now a broken squad due to injuries to both Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson leaving their team looking real shaky, next season is looking more wide open than ever. We can’t wait to see the free agency dominoes start to fall.

