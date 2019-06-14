Tesla Cars can already do a bevy of things regular vehicles cannot, speaking with Bethesda Games, Todd Howard at E3, Tesla’s CEO, Elon Musk confirmed the Tesla owners will be able to play games, watch YouTube and use more apps in their electric cars on the ample built-in touchpad screen.

Musk revealed that drivers will be able to play Fallout Shelter, Bethesda’s free mobile game based on the popular Fallout franchise that was released in back in 2015. The game will be joining the list of already confirmed titles which includes the insanely challenging platformer Cuphead, Atari Classics such as Missile Command, Asteroids, Lunar Lander, and Centipede which all arrived in the vehicle last August.

Not a gamer, no problem, Musk also confirmed that the popular video streaming app YouTube will also be coming to his Tesla vehicles as well. He flexed creative muscle, even more, when he revealed that drivers will be able to play a game called Buggy Racing 2 by using the car’s steering wheel, accelerator, and brake showing off the fantastic capability in a clip.

A racing game for @Tesla you can use the steering wheel with!? 🤯Thank you @elonmusk! #E3Coliseum pic.twitter.com/npzrts78aA — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) June 13, 2019

Other things Musk spoke on during the panel included his next big launch and even a weird”hits blunt” moment where he suggested that human existence could be someone’s video game and we are all the characters in the game.

Word?

No word on when the updates will arrive in the Tesla cars but when they do we will definitely update you on it. You can watch the entire panel featuring Musk below.

—

Photo: Charley Gallay / Getty

Elon Musk Confirms At #E32019 You Will Be Able To Play Games & Watch YouTube In Your Tesla was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: