Megan Thee Stallion Gets Surprised By Wale At Birthday Bash ATL 2019 [Exclusive Video]

Wale popped up on Megan Thee Stallion in the media room at Birthday Bash ATL 2019 and basically crashed her interview. The two have a solid relationship, and Wale likes to refer to Megan as bestie. He also graced the stage with Megan and performed their hit song, “Pole Dancer.” Check out the interview and the performance below…

RELATED: BirthdayBashATL2019: Yung Miami Twerking Preggo Is Everything! [Exclusive Video]

____________

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

____________

#BirthdayBashATL2019: How Can You Not Love Megan thee Stallion [Exclusive Photos] 22 photos Launch gallery #BirthdayBashATL2019: How Can You Not Love Megan thee Stallion [Exclusive Photos] 1. Megan The Stallion Wale Birthday Bash ATL 2019 Source:Radio One Digital 1 of 22 2. Megan Thee Stallion Birthday Bash ATL 2019 Source:Radio One Digital 2 of 22 3. Megan Thee Stallion Birthday Bash ATL 2019 Source:Radio One Digital 3 of 22 4. Megan Thee Stallion Birthday Bash ATL 2019 Source:Radio One Digital 4 of 22 5. Megan Thee Stallion Birthday Bash ATL 2019 Source:Radio One Digital 5 of 22 6. Megan Thee Stallion Birthday Bash ATL 2019 Source:Radio One Digital 6 of 22 7. Megan Thee Stallion Birthday Bash ATL 2019 Source:Radio One Digital 7 of 22 8. Megan Thee Stallion Birthday Bash ATL 2019 Source:Radio One Digital 8 of 22 9. Megan Thee Stallion Birthday Bash ATL 2019 Source:Radio One Digital 9 of 22 10. Megan Thee Stallion Birthday Bash ATL 2019 Source:Radio One Digital 10 of 22 11. Megan Thee Stallion Birthday Bash ATL 2019 Source:Radio One Digital 11 of 22 12. Megan Thee Stallion Birthday Bash ATL 2019 Source:Radio One Digital 12 of 22 13. Megan Thee Stallion Birthday Bash ATL 2019 Source:Radio One Digital 13 of 22 14. Megan Thee Stallion Birthday Bash ATL 2019 Source:Radio One Digital 14 of 22 15. Megan Thee Stallion Birthday Bash ATL 2019 Source:Radio One Digital 15 of 22 16. Megan Thee Stallion Birthday Bash ATL 2019 Source:Radio One Digital 16 of 22 17. Megan Thee Stallion Birthday Bash ATL 2019 Source:Radio One Digital 17 of 22 18. Megan Thee Stallion Birthday Bash ATL 2019 Source:Radio One Digital 18 of 22 19. Megan Thee Stallion Birthday Bash ATL 2019 Source:Radio One Digital 19 of 22 20. Megan Thee Stallion Birthday Bash ATL 2019 Source:Radio One Digital 20 of 22 21. Megan Thee Stallion Birthday Bash ATL 2019 Source:Radio One Digital 21 of 22 22. Birthday Bash ATL 2019 Source:Radio One Digital 22 of 22 Skip ad Continue reading #BirthdayBashATL2019: How Can You Not Love Megan thee Stallion [Exclusive Photos] #BirthdayBashATL2019: How Can You Not Love Megan thee Stallion [Exclusive Photos]

Megan Thee Stallion Gets Surprised By Wale At Birthday Bash ATL 2019 [Exclusive Video] was originally published on hotspotatl.com