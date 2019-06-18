CLOSE
Roshon, Lloyd & Russ Parr Join The Morning Hustle to talk “The Bobby DeBarge Story”

Lloyd & Roshon with Morning Hustle

Source: Zeplyn Tillman / Radio One Digital

Roshon, Lloyd & Russ Parr Join The Morning Hustle to talk The Bobby DeBarge Story. Russ shares why he chose Bobby DeBarge and Lloyd discribes his experience acting in his first role. Roshon and Russ Parr give their honest evaluation on his acting skills and more!

TV One Bobby Debarge Story Cast with The Morning Hustle

Source: Zeplyn Tillman / Radio One Digital

Lore’l also spent some extra time with Roshon and Lloyd to discuss love and relationships…

 

 

 

 

“The Bobby DeBarge Story” premieres on TV One on June 29th at 8pm

