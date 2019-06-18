Roshon, Lloyd & Russ Parr Join The Morning Hustle to talk The Bobby DeBarge Story. Russ shares why he chose Bobby DeBarge and Lloyd discribes his experience acting in his first role. Roshon and Russ Parr give their honest evaluation on his acting skills and more!
Lore’l also spent some extra time with Roshon and Lloyd to discuss love and relationships…
“The Bobby DeBarge Story” premieres on TV One on June 29th at 8pm
View this post on Instagram
This is a big deal to me. I had the honor to portray one of the greatest singers of the 70’s “Bobby Debarge” in the @tvonetv original movie #TheBobbyDebargeStory . This movie is something you all gotta see to learn & truly understand the story of Bobby Debarge, Switch & the Debarge family journey. Also, had the dopest time workin with everyone on this film. 🙏🏽 THE BOBBY DEBARGE STORY PREMIERING JUNE 29TH ON #TVONE