In Real Life Salute: Dennis Johnson [@Double_Vision_Outlaws]

Dennis Johnson is 31 years old, born in NJ, spent the first 10 years of his life in Daytona Beach before moving to NOVA in 1997, being raised by a single mother and graduated from Hayfield High School in 2006. He has always been an avid athlete, playing and watching all sports, but with special interest in basketball. He coaches basketball and football for local schools, as well as for his own organization, and still plays flag football in local leagues. Dennis volunteers endless hours of his personal time and countless dollars of his personal money to ensure that the boys he is coaching are thriving both on the court and in school. He is truly viewed as a big brother in the lives of the athletes he coaches, going out of his way to pick them up, drop them off, and hang out with them when they are simply bored to keep them off the streets. Koral who nominated him says “Watching [Dennis] change the lives of these young men is eye opening and inspirational. He does not get compensated for his dedication to these boys, he does it out of the good of his heart.”

Also On 93.9 WKYS: