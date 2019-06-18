CLOSE
Meek Mill & Future Co-Headline Tour With Megan Thee Stallion, YG & Mustard

Coming to a city near you later summer and fall.

Meek Mill and Future Legendary Nights tour

Meek Mill and Future are co-headlining a new tour with some none too shabby opening acts. Today (June 18), the two rappers announced the Legendary Nights Tour, which will also feature Megan Thee Stallion, YG and Mustard.

What more do you really need to know?

The 24-city national is being produced by Live Nation. Kicking off in St. Louis at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on August 28, the tour will hit cities like Philadelphia and Atlanta, obviously, as well as Virginia Beach, Phoenix and Boston before wrapping up on October 5 in Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Events Center.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 21 at 10am LiveNation.com. But, if you have a Citi card, you can purchase presale tickets starting today (Tuesday, June 18) until Thursday, June 20 via Citi Entertainment at www.citientertainment.com. Per usual with Live Nation, TIDAL subscribers will also be on that pre-sale wave at TIDAL.com/LegendaryNights. 

Check out the dates for the Legendary Nights tour below.

Meek Mill and Future U.S. Tour Dates:

 

DATE

CITY

VENUE

Wed Aug 28

St. Louis, MO

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 30

Indianapolis, IN

Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center+

Sat Aug 31

Chicago, IL

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sun Sep 01

Detroit, MI

DTE Energy Music Theatre+

Tue Sep 03

Cincinnati, OH

Riverbend Music Center

Wed Sep 04

Cleveland, OH

Blossom Music Center

Fri Sep 06

Pittsburgh, PA

KeyBank Pavilion+

Sun Sep 08

Boston, MA

Xfinity Center

Tue Sep 10

Hartford, CT

XFINITY Theatre

Wed Sep 11

Wantagh, NY

Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Fri Sep 13

Philadelphia, PA

BB&T Pavilion

Sat Sep 14

Saratoga Springs, NY

Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Sun Sep 15

Buffalo, NY

Darien Lake Amphitheater

Tue Sep 17

Washington, DC

Jiffy Lube Live

Thu Sep 19

Raleigh, NC

Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Fri Sep 20

Virginia Beach, VA

Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater*

Sun Sep 22

Atlanta, GA

Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

Mon Sep 23

Tampa, FL

MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tue Sep 24

West Palm Beach, FL

Coral Sky Amphitheatre

Fri Sep 27

Austin, TX

Austin360 Amphitheater+

Sun Sep 29

Houston, TX

The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Tue Oct 01

Albuquerque, NM

Isleta Amphitheater

Thu Oct 03

Phoenix, AZ

Ak-Chin Pavilion

Sat Oct 05

Las Vegas, NV

Mandalay Bay Events Center+

 

*YG not performing

+Megan Thee Stallion not performing

