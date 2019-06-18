White Woman Accused Of Pretending To Be A Doctor In Africa Is Sued After ‘100 Babies’ Die

Renee Bach is a U.S. missionary with no medical training who left Virginia in 2007 and went to Uganda. By 2012, she founded a private NGO and healthcare facility called Serving His Children. She allegedly led people to believe she was a doctor and 100 babies reportedly died around her fraudulent care.

AllAfrica.com claims she took children with malnutrition from local hospitals and treated them at SHC and she is now being sued. Two women named Gimbo Zubeda and Kakai Rose alongside civil society organisation Women’s Probono Initiative said in a press release, “The mothers allege that they were led to believe that Ms. Renee Bach was a ‘medical doctor’ and that her home was a ‘medical facility’ as she was often seen wearing a white coat, a stethoscope and often administered medications to children in her care.”

However, when their own children died it was revealed that Bach had no training in medicine and “that in 2015, the District Health Officer had closed her facility and ordered her to not offer any treatment to any child.” They accuse Bach and SHC of causing the deaths of “hundreds of children amounting to violations of human rights including violation of children’s right to access adequate treatment, the right to health of the children, the right to life, the right to be free from discrimination on the basis of race and social economic standing and the right to dignity, freedom from torture, inhuman and degrading treatment.”

They are asking for the SHC to be closed and cease to operate in Uganda. They are also asking for “general damages be awarded to the aggrieved families complaining herein.”

An article in September of 2018 from Medium describes a horrific Bach who learned medical procedures from watching YouTube. Bach was doing “high level medical practices” and openly talked about enjoying “hands on medical care.”

It appears that Renee Bach is still in Uganda. The Independent reports in 2016 she relocated to a different are of Uganda “under the government-owned Kigandaalo Health Center IV.”

One Twitter user reported she was supposed to be in court in March but the case was delayed until 2020.

I want to offer updates on #ReneeBach as my page is blowing up thanks to the link from @sugabelly. Renee had her day in court in Mayuge District, Uganda on March 12th. She didn't appear but had her legal team snow @WomenProbono w/paperwork & got a delay until early 2020.😳 pic.twitter.com/fAGNLDMv95 — Nikki Gagnon (@PeaceAmaniPaix) June 12, 2019

Hopefully, Renee Bach will be held accountable for her actions. Our condolences go out to every parent who lost their child under her devilish care.

