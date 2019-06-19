Whoopi WAS NOT Nude Pic Shamming!

Whoopi was trending this morning so we had to investigate. It looks like Model Bella Thorne is accusing Whoopi of putting the blame on her for getting her photos hacked and shamming her for taking nude photos. Here are the comments Whoopi made referring to Bella (starting at 1:00)

Bella… Bella… Whoopi is only giving you needed advise. Lore’l expressed that “Whoopi has movies older than her so Bella should listen and take the suggestion.” What took it over the edge was when Bella posted a video in response of her crying saying “do I deserved to be raped too?!” Like what?! How did you get that from what Whoopi said?! If this was a publicly tactic, too bad it didn’t work because as Attiyya K. said on twitter, Whoopi is trending not her nudes…

Bella Thorne needs to put her big girl panties back on and realize just like her nudes didn't break the internet, her tears because Whoopi told the truth wouldn't either. They may trend more than those pictures though.. Hell, she's still not trending. Whoopi is. pic.twitter.com/2bUlcNQkN4 — Attiyya K (@AttiyyaK) June 19, 2019

Team Whoopi. I can't believe, after all we've seen, celebs are still taking nudes and then being shocked that they're leaked. Bella… pic.twitter.com/hIg0jHdE9z — ItsMe (@TheKagneiKing) June 19, 2019

