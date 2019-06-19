Dwyane Wade Shares Why He Supports His Son

Source: Timothy Hiatt / Getty

This past April, Dwyane Wade faced backlash for celebrating Pride with his 12-year-old son, Zion. He was surprised at the hate his family received online.

Wade shared with Variety why its important to him to support his family,

“I’m doing what I feel is right for my family and that’s to support my kids the same way if it’s a sport, or if they come home with great grades. It’s to big them up and let them know they can do anything in this world.”

At the end of the day, Dywane Wade isn’t worried about y’all; and he is going to continue to support and love his kids.

