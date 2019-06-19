Not Shocked: President Donald Trump Refuses To Apologize To The Exonerated Five

President Donald Trump was a harsh critic of the so-called Central Park Five, five teens who were accused of a heinous attack on a jogger in Central Park 30 years ago. Despite evidence clearing the men of the crime and an admission of guilt from the man who carried out the act, Trump refuses to give an apology to the men who now call themselves the “Exonerated Five.”

When asked today by White House correspondent April Ryan if he would apologize to the five men who were falsely accused of a brutal rape, but were later completely exonerated, Trump asked Ryan, “Why do you bring that question up now? It’s an interesting time to bring it up.”

Trump continued, “You have people on both sides of that. They admitted their guilt. If you look at Linda Fairstein, and you look at some of the prosecutors, they think that the city should never have settled that case. So we’ll leave it at that.”

Trump in 1989 bought full page ads in New York City newspapers calling for the reinstatement of the death penalty in New York following the arrest of the five then-teens ― four of whom were black and one Hispanic ― in connection with the rape of a white jogger in Central Park.

The horrific tale of abuse and injustice suffered by the Exonerated Five was detailed in grand detail via Ava DuVernay’s When They See Us series on Netflix. The director responded to President Trump’s comments, which can be viewed below.

