CLOSE
The DMV
HomeThe DMV

Maryland MVA Testing Out ‘Digital License Plates’

Leave a comment
Custom Cars & Bikes At The #979CarShow 2018 (PHOTOS)

Source: Eli Harris / Radio One

The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration is launching a two-year pilot program to test new digital license plate technology.

Metal license plates may become a thing of the past as Maryland tests technology of the future in the digital age.

The plates automatically show registration updates, so no physical sticker is needed.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Source:FoxBaltimore

Maryland MVA Testing Out ‘Digital License Plates’ was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close