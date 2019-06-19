Maryland MVA Testing Out ‘Digital License Plates’

The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration is launching a two-year pilot program to test new digital license plate technology.
Metal license plates may become a thing of the past as Maryland tests technology of the future in the digital age.
The plates automatically show registration updates, so no physical sticker is needed.
