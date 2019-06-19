The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration is launching a two-year pilot program to test new digital license plate technology.

Metal license plates may become a thing of the past as Maryland tests technology of the future in the digital age.

The plates automatically show registration updates, so no physical sticker is needed.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Source:FoxBaltimore

Maryland MVA Testing Out ‘Digital License Plates’ was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: