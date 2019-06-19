Is Oprah’s Talk Show Making a Comeback???

While on her book tour in Toronto, Oprah mentioned that she misses her daily talk show.

This is what Oprah had to say about a possible reboot:

“I would love to make that happen, let me tell you. But maybe not every day. For 25 years, it was perfect.”

She admits when a big story breaks she wishes she still had her platform to add her opinion.

So y’all we may be seeing Oprah on our TVs again very soon!

https://giphy.com/gifs/excited-oprah-shouting-y8Mz1yj13s3kI”>via GIPHY

Also On 93.9 WKYS: