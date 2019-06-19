CLOSE
GET THE LOOK: If You Can’t Afford Rihanna’s FENTY Shoes, We Found The Solution For You

Fenty Launch

Source: Julien Hekimian / Getty

Rihanna’s FENTY Maison has hit the world by storm. The company isn’t taking a traditional approach to high fashion. There has been no runway shows and there are drops that happen, much like an album release. Rihanna has hosted a pop-up in Paris and is currently having one in NYC.

Consumers and fans also have the option to shop the collection online. Perusing the website, I can’t help but fall in love with these python green spiraling sandals ($670.00, fenty.com). All of her shoes on the site are over $570.00. While that isn’t astronomically high for a designer shoe, it can still be costly to an everyday working woman. However, never fear! You know we got you.

We’ve found a few options for those of you that like this shoe shape but not the shoe price.

I am so into the neon trend and I love these orange strappy sandals! The Encore strappy sandals ($38.00, lillyskloset.com) goes up to a size 11.

They are also pre-selling a beautiful gold heel ($48.00, lillyskloset.com). Before you call these FENTY dupes, this brand were selling these shoes prior to the FENTY launch.

If you like the shoe silhouette but want a simple black, you can get this pair ($44.99, egoshoes.com) for an affordable price.

While I definitely am advocating for FENTY, I understand that some people can’t afford FENTY prices. These are options if you fall into that camp. Nevertheless, I am always in favor of buying Black when you can!

[caption id="attachment_3028968" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty[/caption] Who cares if Rihanna showed up three hours late to her Fenty x Webster pop-up in NYC, she looked like this. The notoriously tardy celeb, whose deal with LVMH made her the richest female musician in the world, debuted a new do that sent paps in a Fenty frenzy last night. Ri Ri's waist-length box braids and satin pink minidress with ruching are at the top of headlines. Not only did she blind us with her beauty, she literally blinded us with diamond and emerald bling. Celebs like Dascha Polanco and Char Defrancesco were in attendance for the brands first showing in NY. the pop-up shop will be open from June 19 to June 30.  

GET THE LOOK: If You Can’t Afford Rihanna’s FENTY Shoes, We Found The Solution For You was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

