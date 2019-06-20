Gucci Mane “Proud Of You,” Murs, 9th Wonder & The Soul Council “Night Shift” & More | Daily Visuals

With the Friday release of his latest project D.O.G: Delusions Of Grandeur on the horizon, Gucci Mane’s coming through with another visual to help build some buzz for the forthcoming album.

Today LaFlare dropped a new video for “Proud Of You” in which he keeps things simple and just flaunts Bentley’s, ice, six-pack abs – basically everything you’d need to keep the groupies hot and bothered while calling for more. Gucci knows what he doing.

Elsewhere Murs links up with 9th Wonder and The Soul Council to revive the drive-in movie theater experience while rocking a Blockbuster Video hoodie in his clip to “Night Shift.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Fredo Bang, YN Billy, and more.

GUCCI MANE – “PROUD OF YOU”

MURS, 9TH WONDER & THE SOUL COUNCIL – “NIGHT SHIFT”

FREDO BANG – “SHOOT”

PHZ-SICKS – “RUN IT”

GODZ CHYLD – “WITHIN”

YN BILLY – “O MAN”

BLACKBEAR – “SWEAR TO GOD/DEAD TO ME/HATE MY GUTS”

LUCKY DAYE – “REAL GAMES”

RICH JONES & NNAMDI OGBONNAYA – “DREAMING”

SPG & BENNY THE BUTCHER – “REAL DOPE BOYS”

LILY RAYNE – “GIRLS NIGHT OUT/HOW DO U FEEL”

