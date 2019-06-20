Angie’s HOT Topic: Parents Brawl at Youth Baseball Game!

At a youth baseball game in lakewood parents got into a brawl over a miss call by the 7 year old umpire. A parent in the crowd basically said hell nah and started throwing ‘bows! [see video]

Angie asked our listeners if they have been to a children’s game and a fight broke out? The stories that came in were hilarious. One thing we’re reassured of is that Parents will go hard for their kids. But as Angie said… Parents you are setting the examples so this shouldn’t happen but on the other hand Lore’l says, “If you mess with my child, I’m fighting parents!”

