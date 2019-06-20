Jacquees to BET: ‘How in the F*** Am I Not Nominated For a BET Award?’

via Bossip

So The King of R&B mad ya.

The 2019 BET Awards is on Sunday and one auto-tuned soul seeEEEeeeiinger is missing from the nominations. Why won’t BET give King Jacquees his roses!?

Jacquees took to social media on Tuesday to complain about his missing nomination. In a since deleted video, he said: “Hold on…How in the fu** am I not nominated for a BET Award?”

The King then turned to someone off camera and repeated his disbelief: “Bruh, how the fu** is that possible?”

He continued: “What the fu**? I ain’t gon’ lie, I feel disrespected at this point. Maybe I gotta work harder. But how hard you gotta work when you nominate ni**as that don’t even…nevermind.”

Peep the clip for yourself below.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

The Cash Money seeEEinger has never had a BET nomination.

In the Best Male R&B/Pop Artist category Anderson .Paak, Bruno Mars, Childish Gambino, Chris Brown, John Legend and Khalid fill up the spots.

Ironically, Jacquees will be performing with Tank at the BET Experience at The Novo on June 20. He’s also supposed to release his second studio album Round 2 on July 19, according to Rap-Up. A BET nod would’ve been cute right about now.

But it seems The King will have to give up his thrown to another iconic crooner.

Jackin' For Beats: 10 Jacquees' Covers Songs Ranked 10 photos Launch gallery Jackin' For Beats: 10 Jacquees' Covers Songs Ranked 1. Sorry Ella Mai, His "Trip" Remix is Just Too Damn Good 1 of 10 2. If Daniel Caesar Is On Your Cancellation List...This Cover Should Do 2 of 10 3. That Time He Bodied "Body Party" 3 of 10 4. We're Pretty Sure the BeeHive Has Yet To Forgive Him for This One... 4 of 10 5. The Infamous "Candy Rain" Debacle... 5 of 10 6. That Time He August Alsina'ed All Over a Hotel 6 of 10 7. When He Remixed Drake Again...But Became a Savage 7 of 10 8. When He Turned Drake Into Doo-Wop 8 of 10 9. That Time Jacquees Made a Whole Movie (Part 1) 9 of 10 10. That Time Jacquees Made a Whole Movie (Part 2) 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading Jackin’ For Beats: 10 Jacquees’ Covers Songs Ranked Jackin' For Beats: 10 Jacquees' Covers Songs Ranked

Jacquees to BET: ‘How in the F*** Am I Not Nominated For a BET Award?’ was originally published on 92q.com