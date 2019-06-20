via Bossip

Welp! Who knew Trina dated Tory Lanez?

The certified bad chick is releasing all animosity she’s had for her exes, including French Montana, James Harden, and Kenyan Martin on BAPS with Nicki Minaj.

Both ladies did what they had to do over the “Hoodrat Chick” sampled song. They trade verses over all of the dudes they’ve had on their rosters.

The track is featured on Trina’s upcoming album, The One, which comes out Friday, June 21. Besides Nicki, you can expect features from 2 Chainz, DJ Khaled, K. Michelle, Kelly Price and Lil Wayne.

It’s perfect for the upcoming hot girl summer. Listen below.

Trina Drags Her Famous Exes On New Bop “BAPS” With Nicki Minaj [Listen] was originally published on 92q.com