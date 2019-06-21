2019 NBA Draft Stories of Celebration!

Thursday Night the NBA held their draft for the 2019-2020 season. This years class ranged in talent, universities and countries. Everyone knew Zion Williamson was going to be picked #1 but some were a little shocked that he broke down after it all became official.

That moment was very sweet and like he said to have something he’s been dreaming about since the age of 4 finally become his reality, it was a lot to take in. Zion’s mother was his basketball coach growing up so he credits his success to her. It’s also great to see that Zion has a Black Woman Agent on his team to continue down his road of success. Angie and Lore’l share their thoughts on the top 3 draft picks…

Also On 93.9 WKYS: