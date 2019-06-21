Irv Gotti’s BET series, Tales, is coming back next month for its second season. The head of Murder Inc hopped on TMZ Live and couldn’t contain his excitement when talking about the new Kanye West song “Brothers” what will be featured on the show when it premieres July 2nd.

Speaking with the celebrity gossip site, Gotti revealed that song “Brothers” was 2-years in the making and will serve as the soundtrack as well as the plot for the 2-hour episode.

Per TMZ:

The Murder Inc. Records honcho joined “TMZ Live” on Thursday, and was visibly hyped about season 2 of his BET series “Tales” … because it features new music from Ye. The track “Brothers” serves as the soundtrack for the episode … and it’s also the basis for the 2-hour episode’s storyline.

Irv says the idea to work on this project was conceived back in October 2017. Way back then, Gotti hinted he and Kanye had “something enormous” coming … but no one knew.

Gotti also dished on what is it like to work with MAGA Ye and revealed that through his interactions with West he learned that he is a “largely misunderstood” man. Yeah sure, well you can watch Gotti’s entire interview below and be sure to tune in to BET on July 2nd to watch the ridiculously long episode of Tales to hear the song in its entirety.

—

Photo: Jerritt Clark / Getty

Irv Gotti Gushes Over New Kanye West Song “Brothers”, Says Track Was 2 Years In The Making was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: