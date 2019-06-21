We Old, Ya’ll: Here’s What The BET Awards Looked Like 10 Years Ago

The 2019 BET Awards weekend kicks off today, and it’s crazy to think that the show has been around for nearly 20 years!

Remember the first show in 2001? Steve Harvey and Cedric The Entertainer hosted, and the big winners of the night were Destiny’s Child & Lil Bow Wow.

Besides holidays, the BET Awards is the one time of year that Black Twitter comes together as a community to be entertained, talk fashion, and give good ol’ fashion Black folk commentary on literally every single thing about the show.

black twitter it’s that time of year again.. bet awards on sunday. — YT: SIMPLY HALLE 🦄 (@officialhalle_) June 21, 2019

Remember back in the day when you would meet up with your friends at someone’s house (who had cable) so you can watch the show together? Now either you can stream it on your phone and laptop, on just watch vicariously through the folks on social media. Speaking of nostalgia, the fact the 2009 BET Awards was a whole decade ago is kinda wild.

2009 was a decade ago, that’s crazy — Wavy From a Baby (@Tayovelli) February 13, 2019

That was the year that Jamie Foxx hosted for the first time and Michael Jackson passed away just a few days before that. So the entire ceremony was a bit somber.

But on the brightside, Beyonce was there giving her best Ave Maria vocals, and a little known Drake had to perform on a stool due to a busted knee.

A lot has changed since that show. Let’s take a look back at how the red carpet was looking back in ’09.

