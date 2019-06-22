BJ The Chicago Kid ft. Offset “Worryin’ Bout Me,” Johnny Gill “Soul Of A Woman” & More | Daily Visuals

There was a time when Quavo was the hottest member out of ATL’s Migos and was hopping on every other rapper’s cut, but lately Offset’s been making the rounds himself and dropping guest verses all around the Hip-Hop town.

Today Cardi B’s baby daddy links up with BJ The Chicago Kid for the Chiraq rapper’s visual to “Worryin’ Bout Me” where the two show everyone what an underground kingdom might consist of: lots of grittiness and beautiful women.

And back from the old school, legendary R&B singer Johnny Gill returns to the game with a new clip for “Soul Of A Woman” in which the former New Edition crooner tries to woo funnywoman Tiffany Haddish off her feet. Least he ain’t rocking tight jeans while trying to relate to a woman a decade and change his junior.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Rita Ora, Jonas Blue and Tiesto, Wordsmith, and more.

BJ THE CHICAGO KID FT. OFFSET – “WORRYIN’ BOUT ME”

JOHNNY GILL – “SOUL OF A WOMAN”

RITA ORA, JONAS BLUE & TIESTO – “RITUAL”

WORDSMITH – “FORCE”

SERAYAH – “LOVE IT”

EGYPXN – “TUNDRA”

JAMAL GASOL FT. ROME – “GIVE UP THE GOODS 2K19”

