Soulja Boy Kidnapping Case Gets Rejected By Prosecutors

Soulja Boy is still kicking it in jail, but he is in a little less trouble. The kidnapping case that was attempted to be brought against the rapper has been rejected by prosecutors.

The Ventura County District Attorney tells TMZ … they’re declining to file charges against the rapper due to insufficient evidence. The alleged victim accused Soulja Boy of holding her captive for 6 hours, but our law enforcement sources say a police investigation didn’t prove it.

TMZ broke the story … a woman went to police back in February claiming Soulja kidnapped her, held her captive in his garage and tied her to a chair with an extension cord. Soulja denied the allegations, and his team said the woman was flat-out lying.

Unfortunately for Soulja, the aforementioned search is when authorities found ammo in his crib, which is a parole violation and cause his current predicament—an 8-month jail sentence.

SB gotta make better decisions.

