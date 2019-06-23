CLOSE
Richmond Renames Street After Tennis Legend Arthur Ashe

“We’re putting a stake in the ground for Arthur Ashe’s legacy of social justice,” said Ashe’s nephew David Harris.

The hometown of late legendary tennis player Arthur Ashe is making sure that his legacy is kept alive. According to ESPN, the city of Richmond recently renamed a road in Ashe’s honor.

The plan for the thoroughfare renaming has been in the works for several years and it finally came to fruition on Saturday. Loved ones, elected officials, community leaders and supporters gathered for the unveiling of Arthur Ashe Boulevard.

Ashe has broken several barriers for Black athletes over the course of his career. The tennis star—who earned three Grand Slam titles—was the first African American player to be selected for the U.S. Davis Cup team. He was also the first Black man to win the singles title at Wimbledon, the Australian Open and the U.S. Open. His impact transcended beyond the tennis court. Ashe utilized his platform to spread awareness about social issues. He created the Arthur Ashe Institute for Urban Health and the Arthur Ashe Foundation for the Defeat of AIDS.

Earlier this year, the Richmond City Council approved a plan to name a stretch of Route 161 after the athlete. Hundreds of individuals, including Rep. John Lewis, were there to see the vision realized. “This is an extremely moving time for my family, but I think it’s also a tremendous success for Richmond as a progressive city,” Ashe’s nephew David Harris told ABC News. “We’re also putting a stake in the ground for Arthur Ashe’s legacy of social justice, which is good for all of us.”

Cities across the country have been pushing their efforts to rename streets after Black pioneers forward. NASA recently renamed the street in front of its headquarters “Hidden Figures Way” to honor mathematicians Mary Jackson, Katherine Johnson, and Dorothy Vaughan for breaking barriers for African Americans in the space industry and pushing space exploration forward.

A House Judiciary Hearing on slavery reparations for African Americans was held Wednesday morning in Washington, D.C. The likes of writer Ta-Nehisi Coates, actor Danny Glover, 2020 presidential hopeful Senator Cory Booker and former Bennett College President Dr. Julianne Malveaux testified before the House Judiciary subcommittee for a House resolution on reparations. Sponsored by Texas Rep. Shelia Jackson Lee but first introduced by the former Michigan Rep. John Conyers, H.R. 40 would create a commission aimed at studying and developing reparations for African Americans.  This all took place during Juneteenth, a day commemorating the emancipation of enslaved Black people in Texas. Booker, who has been a long-time advocate for a form of reparations, testified that he believed that America had yet to really "acknowledge" the impact of slavery. "[America has] yet to truly acknowledge and grapple with the racism and white supremacy that tainted this country's founding and continues to cause persistent and deep racial disparities and inequality," Booker said. "These disparities don't just harm black communities, they harm all communities." https://twitter.com/Sifill_LDF/status/1141355053078499328 When Coates presented his testimony, he decided to not only address the question of reparations, but also the idea that since it was so long ago that there was no need for any type of restitution for the descendants of enslaved people. Coates directly addressed comments made by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday. "I don't think that reparations for something that happened 150 years ago, for whom none of us currently living are responsible, is a good idea. We tried to deal with our original sin of slavery by fighting a Civil War, by passing landmark civil rights legislation. We elected an African American president," McConnell said. https://twitter.com/politico/status/1141423441175883779 Coates noted that today's America would not exist without the work of enslaved Black people and he condemned the senator's comments with an epic clap back. "Majority Leader McConnell cited civil-rights legislation yesterday, as well he should, because he was alive to witness the harassment, jailing, and betrayal of those responsible for that legislation by a government sworn to protect them. He was alive for the redlining of Chicago and the looting of black homeowners of some $4 billion," Coates said. "Victims of that plunder are very much alive today. I am sure they'd love a word with the majority leader." He also mentioned that McConnell was alive when 14-year-old George Stinney was executed and when WWII veteran Isaac Woodard was attacked in the south while in uniform and permanently blinded. https://twitter.com/ABC/status/1141361082562273281 Malveaux reminded white people that even though slavery took place centuries ago, or even if their ancestors did not actively participate in slave trading, they still, directly and indirectly, have benefited from slavery. https://twitter.com/Phil_Lewis_/status/1141391312555524098 Glover also told a moving story about being the grandson of a former enslaved person and urged the importance of "radical change to the structure of our society." https://twitter.com/Sifill_LDF/status/1141360191495122944 There were two Republican witnesses, both Black, who believed that reparations are a bad idea. Former NFL player Burgess Owens argued that if Black people worked hard, they could achieve the American dream. He also claimed that the biggest problem for Black people is illegal immigration. The other witness, Coleman Hughes, was booed by the audience when he argued against reparations. Black Twitter was definitely full of reaction and very divided on the issue of reparations with many finding hope in the hearing while others thought it was a complete waste of time.  

