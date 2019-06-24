The Lo’ Down with Lore’l: BET Awards Breakdown

This year’s BET Award is said to have been one of the best in a long time! It was so nice to see a DC native host, Regina Hall and see DC Culture shown throughout the entire show! From doing the butt to bucket beats to memories of how the White House used to be. Last night was great look for the DMV and bringing global awareness to the #DontMuteDC campaign that has been going on throughout the city! Lore’l dedicated all three of the Lo’ Down reports to the show.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: