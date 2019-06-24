Metro Transit Police Escalates Situation With Unarmed Man For No Reason SMH

We are still on a high from all of the fun that happened Sunday Night at the BET Awards and the positive showcase of DC to the big stage in Los Angeles but unfortunately things weren’t so sweet over here. A video has gone viral of a man getting tased. He was simply standing up for a young teen who they had in handcuffs. Things were being talked out but then some random officer comes out of nowhere and that’s when things got out of hand.

We don’t know what exactly happened before the woman began filming but the officer that attacks the man is claiming that he (man in white shirt) balled up his fist so he felt threatened. (blank stare) Wow really. There isn’t any proof that that happened BUT if it did, one man’s fist compared to three police officers with stun guns. Who is the actual threat smh.

Ward 5 Councilman Kenyan Mcduffie spoke with Angie Ange and Lore’l on this situation and where we go from here…

.@BrianneKNadeau this is your ward a Investigation need to be open on @MetroTransitPD They wrongfully accused & handcuff Black children again & tased a Black man who was de-escalating the situation and keeping the children safe. @councilofdc enough is enough. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/3aTC1DQg9H — BlackLivesMatter DC (@DMVBlackLives) June 23, 2019

