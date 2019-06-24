CLOSE
Nipsey Hussle’s Daughter Honors Him At Her Graduation

Grammy Awards 2019 Arrivals

Source: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com / WENN

Nipsey Hussle’s daughter Emani Asghedom has endured a tragedy that no child should have to: burying her father. The 10-year-old recently graduated and though her father wasn’t there physically, she made sure to honor in during her speech.

“I want to begin by sharing my thankfulness for my mom for believing in me, and my dad, for always being there for me,” Emani said.

After losing her father back in March, her uncle, known as Blacc Sam, and her aunt Samantha Smith, were involved in a custody battle with her mother, Tanisha Foster. They are claiming that Foster cannot provide a fit environment for Emani and isn’t able to provide adequate care. According to TMZ, Nipsey Hussle’s family claims that Foster has an 18-year-old daughter and 17-year-old son that she hasn’t raised, which they feel further proves their point about Foster not being able to provide a stable home for Emani.

Despite all the family drama, Emani was all smiles on her big day with all of her family in attendance.

Nipsey Hussle was gunned down on March 31st, 2019 in front of his The Marathon Clothing Store. His alleged killer, Eric Holder, was apprehended a few days later.

