[VIDEO] Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus Bring Country to The BET Awards with “Old Town Road” Performance

US-ENTERTAINMENT-BET-AWARDS-SHOW

Source: JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX / Getty

 

The Country Music Awards may not have wanted Lil Nas X but he road up into the 2019 BET Awards on horses along with Billy Ray Cyrus and bringing country to the awards with a performance of “Old Town Road”.

The awards, hosted by Regina Hall, started off with a monologue where she referenced Billy Ray Cyrus as a Howard University alumni and throwing him the call H-U and him promptly responding with “You Know!”  Cyrus stepped in to help Lil Nas X with “Old Town Road” after the Billboard charts kicked the song off the country charts saying it wasn’t country enough.  It’s all good because we love the song and Billy Ray can come to the cookout any day.

Check out their performance here

[caption id="attachment_3359914" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Kevin Winter / Getty[/caption] The 2019 BET Awards went down at the Staples Center in LA and was hosted by actress Regina Hall who opened up a show with a nod to her hometown Washington DC and Beyonce.

 

 

[VIDEO] Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus Bring Country to The BET Awards with “Old Town Road” Performance was originally published on Mycolumbuspower.com

