[WATCH] Mary J. Blige Shuts Down The BET Awards With this Icionic Performance

Mary J. Blige was presented the 2019 Lifetime Achievement award at the BET Awards by Rihanna and followed up her acceptance speech with a performance that shut it down!
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Mary took us back to her glory days with the clothes and all of the hits including surprise appearances from Method Man and Lil Kim. From “My Life”, “Real Love” to “I Can Love You” Mary took reminded us why she is the queen she is!
And we know what you’re wondering… yes Mary did her signature dance. Wanna fast forward to that part? Hit that 13 min mark!
The Best and Worst Fashion from the 2019 BET Awards
The Best and Worst Fashion from the 2019 BET Awards
1. 2019 BET AwardsSource:Getty 1 of 22
2. 2019 BET Awards2 of 22
3. BET Awards 2019Source:Getty 3 of 22
4. 2019 BET AwardsSource:Getty 4 of 22
5. 2019 BET Awards5 of 22
6. 2019 BET AwardsSource:Getty 6 of 22
7. 2019 BET AwardsSource:Getty 7 of 22
8. 2019 BET AwardsSource:Getty 8 of 22
9. 2019 BET AwardsSource:Getty 9 of 22
10. BET Awards 2019Source:Getty 10 of 22
11. 2019 BET Awards11 of 22
12. 2019 BET Awards12 of 22
13. 2019 BET Awards13 of 22
14. 2019 BET Awards14 of 22
15. 2019 BET Awards15 of 22
16. 2019 BET Awards16 of 22
17. 2019 BET Awards17 of 22
18. 2019 BET Awards18 of 22
19. 2019 BET Awards19 of 22
20. 2019 BET Awards20 of 22
21.21 of 22
22. 2019 BET Awards22 of 22
The Latest:
- Wrong Kind of Spiked Drinks in the DR
- Metro Transit Police Escalates Situation With Unarmed Man For No Reason SMH
- [VIDEO] Lizzo Performs “Truth Hurts” For Her First BET Awards Performance
- [VIDEO] Tyler Perry Gives Uplifting Speech at 2019 BET Awards for Ultimate Icon Award
- [VIDEO] Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus Bring Country to The BET Awards with “Old Town Road” Performance
- [VIDEO] Cardi B and Offset Open the 2019 BET Awards with “Press” and “Clout” Performance
- Mary J. Blige Teams Up With MAC To Release Lipstick, ‘French Silk’
- [WATCH] Mary J. Blige Shuts Down The BET Awards With this Icionic Performance
- Halle Berry’s Home Was Almost Seized By A Delusional Man
- Nipsey Hussle’s Daughter Honors Him At Her Graduation
[WATCH] Mary J. Blige Shuts Down The BET Awards With this Icionic Performance was originally published on Mycolumbuspower.com