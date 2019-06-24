We may have found the greatest, most inventive Twitter thread of all time: The Beyoncé’s Assistant game.

User @CornyAssBitch created the thread late Saturday night and it managed to spread like wildfire with many people doing their best not to get fired on the first try.

Being Beyoncé’s assistant for the day: DONT GET FIRED THREAD pic.twitter.com/26ix05Hkhp — Green Chyna (@CORNYASSBITCH) June 23, 2019

What do you have to do? Simple, lead Beyoncé through her day without managing to alert the paparazzi or disturb her peace. Seems easy, right? Well, your first task involves the most important meal of the day: “It’s your first day on the job and Beyoncé is getting ready for a red carpet. What are you getting her for breakfast? Yogurt, granola, and strawberries or a 5-star breakfast?”

It’s your first day on the job and Beyoncé is getting ready for a red carpet. What are you getting her for breakfast? Yogurt, granola and strawberries or a 5 star breakfast. pic.twitter.com/05Zq5Ccai5 — Green Chyna (@CORNYASSBITCH) June 23, 2019

Come to find out, it’s pretty easy to get fired if you’re Beyoncé’s assistant. Chrissy Teigen failed three questions in and so did her own assistant, except her assistant failed on the very first question!

Good luck going through arguably the toughest game out here.

RELATED: Feeling The Love: 4 Times Beyoncé’s Vocals Restored Love To Pride Rock In New ‘Lion King’ Clip

RELATED: Mathew Knowles Says Beyoncé’s & Kelly Rowland’s Careers Affected By Colorism

RELATED: Project Runway’s Lela Orr Recalls The Night She Helped Style For Beyoncé [EXCLUSIVE]

This Twitter Choose Your Own Adventure Thread Lets You Pretend To Be Beyonce’s Assistant was originally published on Theboxhouston.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: