White House Placed On Locked Down Due To Suspicious Package

For the 2nd time in a week, the White House is under lockdown due to a Suspicious Package. The package was found on Pennsylvania Ave and pedestrian traffic was closed outside the White House and in Lafayette Park. The Secret Service released more info from their official Twitter.
Donald Trump was reportedly in the building at the time.
The White House was placed on lockdown last Wednesday after a person allegedly dropped a backpack and tried to jump a bike rack near the perimeter of the White House.
We will update the story as more news becomes available.
News Source: The Hill
