YG Placed in Handcuffs, Receives Citation for Reckless Driving

Keenon Jackson, better known by his rap name YG, was pulled over for reckless driving this past weekend in Los Angeles.

The officers who pulled YG over claim that he was upset, uncooperative, and cursed at officers, so to control him, they placed him in handcuffs. There is video that shows what appears to be YG being very calm, cool, and collected.

YG and his entourage were reportedly on their way to a guest appearance at a BET Weekend party when police say he was speeding, and weaving in and out of traffic.

YG also took a sobriety test that would confirm he was not under the influence of any drugs or alcohol. Following the sobriety test, YG was released with just a speeding ticket.

In the video obtained by TMZ, after YG is released, there appears to be an argument between police officers and some young men on the street. It is not clear if the man arguing with police is at all connected with rapper YG.

While the man’s voice is inaudible, you can clearly hear the police office telling the young man to “shut up” before one of his fellow officers steps between the two to calm everything down.

YG was able to end his weekend on a much better note. On Sunday night, as he honored his late friend Nipsey Hussle with BET’s 2019 Humanitarian award, YG presented the award alongside John Legend and DJ Khaled.

