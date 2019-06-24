CLOSE
Jada Pinkett Smith Reacts To Willow Smith Being Receptive To An Open Relationship With A Man And Woman

It all went down on "Red Table Talk."

Jada Pinkett Smith hosts “Red Table Talk” on Facebook where she, her mother Adrienne Banfield Norris and her 18-year-old daughter Willow Smith talk every topic possible. It’s a candid convo that gets extra real. Today, Willow dropped a bomb on her mom that gave her a bit of a jolt.

The most recent episode was about open relationships with two guests invited on talking about their unique arrangement. Willow talked if that type of situation could work for her, saying, “I love men and women equally and so I would definitely want one man, one woman.”

She continued, “I feel like I could be polyfidelitous with those two people. I’m not the kind of person that is constantly looking for new sexual experiences. I focus a lot on the emotional connection and I feel like if I were to find two people of the different genders that I really connected with and we had a romantic and sexual connection, I don’t feel like I would feel the need to try to go find more.”

She also could not see herself in a quadruple, adding, “Personally, male and female — that’s all I need,” she said.

Jada looked a bit shocked and said, “How does that make you feel?” to her mom. She continued with laughter, “‘Cause I think my stomach just [makes turning motion].” She also said, “Listen, you know me, Willow. Whatever makes you happy. I always tell her, never be afraid. You have to live who you’re not to know who you are.”

That’s what you call support — loving your child no matter what. Watch the show below, go to the 8:00 minute mark to see the exchange.

While some people automatically equate disaster with open relationships, a 2018 study from the University of Guelph says the opposite. Co-author of the study Jessica Wood said, “We found people in consensual, non-monogamous relationships experience the same levels of relationship satisfaction, psychological well-being and sexual satisfaction as those in monogamous relationships.”

She also said, “This debunks societal views of monogamy as being the ideal relationship structure. … In both monogamous and non-monogamous relationships, people who engage in sex to be close to a partner and to fulfill their sexual needs have a more satisfying relationship than those who have sex for less intrinsic reasons, such as to avoid conflict.”

Jada Pinkett Smith Reacts To Willow Smith Being Receptive To An Open Relationship With A Man And Woman

