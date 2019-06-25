Andre Iguodola Says “Nobody Is Going To The Knicks” In Regards To His Warriors Teammates

NBA free agency is five days away with everyone wondering if injured Warriors Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson will test the market. Andre Iguodala, on the other hand, doesn’t seem worried at all, he revealed as much on CNBC’s show Power Lunch Monday (June 24) giving Knickerbocker fans something to worry about when he said “nobody’s going to the Knicks.’

Andre Iguodala says Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson will re-sign with the Warriors and "nobody's going to the Knicks, sorry" 😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/nRd2OmoWMy — Rob Lopez (@r0bato) June 24, 2019

Iguodala seemed very confident Durant and Thompson will be staying in the Bay Area opting not to bring their talents to NYC. He was so sure in fact he “chuckled” at the mere thought of the notion they would be leaving.

He chuckled afterward. — Spike Eskin (@SpikeEskin) June 24, 2019

Knicks fans have been hoping that KD would come to the Garden and rumors floating around suggested the two-time NBA Finals MVP was dead set on rocking the orange and blue. But if you take Iguodala at his word that is a foregone conclusion and his brother is more than likely going to re-up with Warriors, and if he does, he’s looking at a max contract while he rehabs and all signs indicate the team is willing to make that offer. But, Bleacher Report shared a report from Ric Bucher that Durant is not too happy with his current squad following his Achilles injury.

Durant and Kyrie have reportedly met twice recently to “discuss their desire to continue their careers on the same team” League exec also says KD is “really pissed off at the Warriors” following his Achilles injury, per @RicBucherhttps://t.co/KaQi0oJMX3 pic.twitter.com/t0jeqNLSVz — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 24, 2019

While he gave the impression that the Warriors core is going to remain intact, he did say that if both Durant and Thompson decide to leave, they would still be his brothers. So nothing is definitely for sure, and we will have to wait and see when free agency beings on June 30. Stepping away from killing Knicks fans hopes and dreams, when asked who is tougher to guard Kawhi or LeBron? He admitted that while Leonard is a tough matchup, James is excellent at elevating his teammates, but he eventually ended giving Kobe all the props as a tough defensive assignment.

You can watch the entire the Power Lunch segment featuring Iguodala below.

ICYMI: Our segment with 3x #NBA champ @andre on his new book and how he became an avid tech investor https://t.co/VegSw1aPJM — Power Lunch (@PowerLunch) June 24, 2019

