With the highly anticipated release of The Lion King inching closer and closer, Disney has added more fuel to the fire by announcing the official soundtrack to the film and the artists that will be recreating some of the classic hits from the 90’s animated film.

Fan favorite songs like Elton John’s “Can You Feel The Love Tonight” will be performed by Beyoncé, Donald Glover, Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen (huh?), and Hakuna Matata by Billy Eichner, Seth Rogen, JD McCrary and Donald Glover. Yeah, that movie’s going to be lit.

Check out the entire track listing below and let us know if you’ll be catching The Lion King when it roars into theaters on July 19 along with the soundtrack.

1. Circle of Life/Nants’ Ingonyama (Lindiwe Mkhize, African Vocals performed by Lebo M)

2. Life’s Not Fair (Hans Zimmmer)

3. Rafiki’s Fireflies (Hans Zimmmer)

4. I Just Can’t Wait to Be King (JD McCrary, Shahadi Wright Joseph and John Oliver)

5. Elephant Graveyard (Hans Zimmmer)

6. Be Prepared (2019) (Chiwetel Ejiofor)

7. Stampede (Hans Zimmmer)

8. Scar Takes the Throne (Hans Zimmmer)

9. Hakuna Matata (Billy Eichner, Seth Rogen, JD McCrary and Donald Glover)

10. Simba Is Alive! (Hans Zimmmer)

11. The Lion Sleeps Tonight (Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen)

12. Can You Feel the Love Tonight (Beyoncé, Donald Glover, Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen)

13. Reflections of Mufasa (Hans Zimmmer)

14. TBA

15. Battle for Pride Rock (Hans Zimmmer)

16. Remember (Hans Zimmmer)

17. Never Too Late (Elton John, African Vocals performed by Lebo M)

18. He Lives in You (Lebo M)

19. Mbube (Lebo M)

‘The Lion King’ Soundtrack Boasts Beyoncé, Donald Glover, & Seth Rogen (Huh?!) was originally published on hiphopwired.com

