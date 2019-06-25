Serena Williams Makes History As 2nd Black Woman On Wheaties Box

Serena Williams is the next champion to cover of the Wheaties Box. The tennis champion is the second Black woman to make the cover, coming after Althea Gibson.

Williams took to instagram to share the news:

Serena shared what being on the cover means to her:

“I have dreamt of this since I was a young woman and it’s an honor to join the ranks of some of America’s most decorated athletes. I hope my image on this iconic box will inspire the next generation of girls and athletes to dream big.”

Serena Williams is bringing a new level to “The Breakfast of Champions.” Continue being the legend you are.

