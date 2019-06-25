Jon B. Admits He Initially Felt Threatened By Robin Thicke [VIDEO]

If you ever wondered what singer Jon B. thought of the rise of Robin Thicke after years of being the dominant force in blue-eyed soul music, the 44-year-old admits that initially, it made him feel some type of way.

In an interview with site VladTV earlier this month, the “I Do” singer, who was quite popular in the late ’90s and early ’00s, said after being embraced as a singer and songwriter by Babyface, he was a bit taken aback to find that that Babyface and Andre Harrell had signed and thoroughly embraced Robin.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“To not have that same energy with my career and watch it happen for someone else was definitely a challenge for me,” he said. “It was humbling to watch another guy come into the scene and everyone’s asking, ‘What do you think about Robin Thicke?’ in every interview I ever did.”

And while people in the industry started to compare the two crooners, Jon did, too.

“From the very beginning I felt threatened because that was sort of my neck of the woods, the Babyface thing, and I felt kind of like, okay this guy kind of came in and stole some of my wind,” he said. “It really was apparent for me early on and I let it kind of get to me a little bit, and I think I kind of fed into it a bit. That was a challenge and I definitely had to adjust to the whole scene of it not being a new thing to be a white guy in R&B, that there were other guys that were in this thing, too, that were doing this thing. You were going to have to deal with being compared to them and vice versa.”

Interesting enough, despite the comparisons and questions about where the men stood with one another, they hadn’t actually met until recently. The two did a show together in Baton Rouge and talked about always being associated with one another.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

“‘I’ve had to talk about you for many many years,’” Jon said he told Robin. “He said, ‘That’s got to suck,’ and I said, ‘Absolutely. It kind of does.’ Nevertheless, I did it and I’ve tried to be as respectful as possible because I think people want to pose [us] almost like fighters against each other.”

Still, Jon has no hard feelings about any of it, and in fact, he would love to make what is sure to be a hit with the “Lost Without You” singer.

“I would love to do a song together and leave it at that and that would be a dope collaboration.”

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Jon B. Admits He Initially Felt Threatened By Robin Thicke [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: