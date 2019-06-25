Gov. Larry Hogan announced Monday that state employees will have a holiday on July 5, in addition to the Fourth of July.

According to WJZ, Hogan says he’s granting state employees an additional day to gather with their families and enjoy celebrations taking place throughout the state.

Maryland state universities will have the option to remain open on July 5 to avoid disrupting class and exam schedules and schedule an additional holiday at a

later date.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @92qjamsbmore

Gov. Hogan Giving State Employees More Holiday Time was originally published on 92q.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: