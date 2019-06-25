Celebrity Chefs Honor Anthony Bourdain’s Birthday By Naming June 25 #BourdainDay

was an American celebrity chef, author, and travel documentarian who starred in programs focusing on the exploration of international culture, cuisine, and the human condition–in other words, he was (and still is) a legend.The world lost a truly special specimen on June 8, 2018 when news broke that the iconic chef has passed away, and the wound has been opened once again today while celebrating what would have been his 63rd birthday. Fans flocked to social media in order to post their tributes to the man who always made eating and traveling so exciting, while always making sure to give different places and cultures their just due.

Along with fans of the chef, celebrities also played a part in reminding the world how special Bourdain was.

Some heroes don’t wear capes… we miss your wit, my friend. #bourdainday pic.twitter.com/n8qHLFy7tu — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) June 25, 2019

Today would have been Anthony Bourdain’s 63rd Birthday. In honor of that, watch his perfect description of Waffle House. #BourdainDay pic.twitter.com/lWdtoVQZ0W — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) June 25, 2019

A year ago, Anthony Bourdain died. I have never cared all that much about celebrity deaths; death is too personal. But Bourdain’s touched me. I wrote this about him, and it remains one of my favorite columns, about a person who was such a gift. https://t.co/u2hP1Mmakj — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) June 24, 2019

Anthony Bourdain departed this earth a year ago. Today I join his friends and colleagues to remember his birthday, and celebrate his life and the grand adventures he took us on. #BourdainDay pic.twitter.com/zI7MAaPJv3 — Christiane Amanpour (@camanpour) June 25, 2019

Included in this mix were, of course, fellow celebrity chefs. A pair of them who were close to the travel expert and today, they went on social media to cement Anthony Bourdain’s legacy into history by declaring June 25 #BourdainDay.

In the short Instagram video, his fellow chefs Eric Ripert and José Andrés commemorated Bourdain by wishing him a happy birthday and remembering his legacy.

Now, they’re also calling on their followers to celebrate his legacy by using the hashtag #BourdainDay.

“We hope that everybody is going to be celebrating in every place around the world, and they’re going to be putting the video up,” said Andrés, raising his beer mug in celebration. “Yes, with the hashtag #BourdainDay,” Ripert said, before the group toasted their drinks around plates of food.

Following the post, thousands of fan tributes poured in through social media, utilizing the hashtag to share the impact that Bourdain had on all of their lives. One person quoted Bourdain in their post, saying, “Walk in someone else’s shoes or at least eat their food. It’s a plus for everybody.”