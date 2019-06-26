Wiz Khalifa Teams Up With Supreme Cannabis To Release Khalifa Kush Cannabis Oils In Canada

Through Khalifa Kush Enterprises, rapper Wiz Khalifa is partnering with Supreme Cannabis to release a new line of cannabis oils in Canada.

The new line, KKE, will be available in Canadian provinces British Columbia and Ontario this week with other provinces to follow in the coming months. According to the KKE website, the oils will bring “award-winning expertise to the Canadian cannabis landscape, with strains hand-selected by Wiz Khalifa and the KKE team.”

The KKE oil is a recreational focused oil and one of the first of its kind in Canada. Khalifa seemed excited about the new product.

“I’m excited to bring our first products to Canada and launch KKE Oils. They are an awesome, high-in-THC product that everyone will love,” said Wiz about KKE. “This is a legendary moment that will be followed by many more game-changing releases KKE will launch with Supreme Cannabis over the next year.”

Khalifa is working with Will Dzombak, the CEO of Wiz’s Taylor Gang Ent.; Constance Schwartz-Morini, a principal founder of KKE; and Tim Hunkele, the other principle founder of KKE. The team described the oil through a press release.

“KKE Oil is a premium, recreational focused oil, developed for the consumer who wants the convenience, high THC potency and precise dosing offered by a cannabis oil. KKE Oils are one of the first ever recreational-focused cannabis oils available to consumers in Canada. Wiz Khalifa and the KKE team specifically selected the Supreme Cannabis’ wholly-owned subsidiary, 7ACRES Sensi Star strain for the debut of the line.”

This, of course, isn’t Wiz’s first efforts in the cannabis game. Khalifa Kush has dispensaries in Nevada and Arizona with an online shop that sells rolling papers, shredders, g-pens and bongs.

There is no telling yet if Khalifa intends on selling the KKE oils domestically, but it feels like a natural next step in continuing the growth of an already promising cannabis brand.

