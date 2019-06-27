Cardi B “Press,” ScHoolboy Q ft. Kid Cudi “Dangerous” & More | Daily Visuals 6.26.19

As Cardi B faces serious jail time for allegedly plotting the infamous strip club fade that left some talented dancers with half-paralyzed booties, hence, not being able to fully twerk (#kidding), the Bronx born rapper continues to go about her grind as if it’s just another day in the hood.

Today the outspoken rapper dropped a NSFW visual to “Press” in which Cardi reimagines how her interrogation went while walking around naked but at the same time nipple-less. If a nipple isn’t shown but the full breast is, is that still nudity? You tell us.

Back in LA ScHoolboy Q links up with Kid Cudi to run up on some unsuspecting victims in the middle of the street for their clip to “Dangerous.” A quick cinematic type clip.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Thirstin Howl The 3rd and Sadat X, N.A.O, and more.

CARDI B – “PRESS”

SCHOOLBOY Q FT. KID CUDI – “DANGEROUS”

THIRSTIN HOWL THE 3RD & SADAT X – “EAT THESE BARS”

WAZ MOST – “WATCH THEM NI**AS”

N.A.O QUELLY – “MO BETTA”

THEREALSKITSO – “MARKED FOR DEATH”

UNIVERSAL LANGUAGE – “SATURDAY NIGHT”

SK33 – “NO LIE”

